5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 19.5% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) shares rose 18.2% to $0.52.

 

Losers

  • Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) stock decreased by 21.1% to $37.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $39.00.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock declined 16.0% to $0.63. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock declined 0.8% to $0.83. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.

