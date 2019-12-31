5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares rose 19.5% to $2.82 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) shares rose 18.2% to $0.52.
Losers
- Core Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: CLB) stock decreased by 21.1% to $37.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on December 31, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $39.00.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock declined 16.0% to $0.63. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock declined 0.8% to $0.83. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
