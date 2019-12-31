Market Overview

Seadrill Scores 3-Year, $199M Middle East Contract
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 8:16am   Comments
Seadrill Scores 3-Year, $199M Middle East Contract

Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares are trading higher after the company announced a contract extension for AOD II and AOD III in the Middle East, in direct continuation of their current contracts.

Seadrill is a deepwater drilling contractor for the petroleum industry headquartered in Bermuda.

The total contract value is expected to be approximately $98 million and $101 million, respectively.

Seadrill shares were trading up 16.88% at $2.77 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.48 and a 52-week low of 91 cents.

