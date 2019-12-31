Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Neovasc Higher By 160% After Submitting Approval Application For Neovasc Reducer
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Share:
Neovasc Higher By 160% After Submitting Approval Application For Neovasc Reducer

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) shares are trading sharply higher Tuesday after the company announced it had submitted a premarket approval application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Neovasc Reducer, which is used for the treatment of refractory angina.

"This submission marks an important milestone in our effort to bring Reducer to the U.S. market, where it is estimated that there are up to 1.8 million patients with refractory angina," said Fred Colen, CEO of Neovasc.

"These patients have traditionally had no options – they are either unsuitable for revascularization or continue to suffer with angina following revascularization procedures. The Reducer provides potential relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle."

Neovasc's stock traded up 160.76% at $10.30 per share in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $11 and a 52-week low of $2.34.

Related Links:

Pharma Earnings: Merck, Pfizer Trade Higher On Q3 Beats

Alexion To Acquire Achillion Pharma For $930M

Posted-In: News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVCN)

11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Friday
65 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session