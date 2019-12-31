55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares jumped 183.8% to close at $4.91 on Monday after the company was granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.
- Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares gained 58.2% to close at $14.60. The top-line results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials for Twyneo showed statistically significant improvement on all co-primary endpoints in the treatment of patients with acne vulgaris, Sol-Gel said.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) climbed 53.7% to close at $3.72 after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) climbed 36.3% to close at $3.87.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) jumped 31% to close at $12.20.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) rose 29.4% to close at $5.28.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares gained 24.4% to close at $3.77.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) rose 24.4% to close at $5.76 after China's Agriculture Ministry announced plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic genetically modified soybeans and corn.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 23.8% to close at $5.62.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 23.6% to close at $2.83.
- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) rose 18.2% to close at $27.27.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) shares surged 18.1% to close at $2.67.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares climbed 17.5% to close at $6.12 after surging 29.28% on Friday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) gained 16% to close at $6.53.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares surged 15.4% to close at $16.49 after the company announced it will sell MDA to Northern Private Capital for CAD$1 billion.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares rose 14.2% to close at $4.26.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 12.9% to close at $7.19.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares gained 12.4% to close at $5.17.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) rose 12.3% to close at $3.46.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 11.8% to close at $3.23.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) rose 11.1% to close at $6.51 after the company received a $200 million cash payment upon the conclusion of previously disclosed arbitration proceedings. The company said it expects $135 million in run-rate operating cost savings as of December 31st.
- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) gained 10.9% to close at $4.87.
- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) climbed 10.9% to close at $4.16.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) rose 10.8% to close at $3.50.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) gained 10.7% to close at $6.54.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 10.7% to close at $2.48.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 10.4% to close at $4.89.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) climbed 10.4% to close at $3.5650.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares rose 9.6% to close at $2.73.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) surged 9.3% to close at $2.48.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares rose 9.2% to close at $3.91.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) jumped 9% to close at $5.84.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 8.6% to close at $4.16.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) rose 8.5% to close at $8.70.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) shares tumbled 49.5% to close at $7.99 on Monday after reporting topline data and addition of higher dose cohort in ongoing Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD2 trial in Huntington’s disease.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares dropped 21.2% to close at $15.99 after gaining 5.78% on Friday.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 17% to close at $2.30 after dropping 11.5% on Friday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dropped 16.4% to close at $2.19.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares fell 16% to close at $2.48.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) dropped 13.6% to close at $9.97.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) dipped 12.8% to close at $5.22.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) declined 10.9% to close at $2.70 after declining 15.83% on Friday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) fell 9.8% to close at $2.68 after gaining 33.2% on Friday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 9.5% to close at $5.05.
- NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) fell 9.4% to close at $53.20.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares declined 9.3% to close at $10.40.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) fell 9.3% to close at $3.93.
- Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN) dipped 9.3% to close at $2.05.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) dipped 9.1% to close at $6.64.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares tumbled 9% to close at $3.14.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) shares dropped 8.9% to close at $15.92.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 8.5% to close at $1.95 after climbing 66.4% on Friday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) fell 6.9% to close at $1.75 after reporting Q4 results. Bridgeline Digital reported Q4 net income of $0.6 million, versus year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its total revenue slipped to $2.7 million from $2.8 million.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) declined 6.5% to close at $7.48 after surging 32.89% on Friday.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares declined 6.3% to close at $61.84 after the stock broke below the $66 support level.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.