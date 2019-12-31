4 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) lowered its Q4 guidance and issued weak forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to cut its quarterly dividend. Core Laboratories shares dipped 9.4% to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder. Urovant Sciences shares jumped 10.7% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares jumped around 17% in after-hours trading after Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 9.99% active stake in the company. Savara shares climbed 16.9% to $5.74 in the after-hours trading session.
- Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) reported a 3-year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III. The contract value is expected to be $98 million and $101 million respectively. Seadrill shares surged 19.8% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.