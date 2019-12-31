Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2019 4:16am   Comments
4 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) lowered its Q4 guidance and issued weak forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to cut its quarterly dividend. Core Laboratories shares dipped 9.4% to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder. Urovant Sciences shares jumped 10.7% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares jumped around 17% in after-hours trading after Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund reported a 9.99% active stake in the company. Savara shares climbed 16.9% to $5.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) reported a 3-year contract for each of the AOD II and AOD III. The contract value is expected to be $98 million and $101 million respectively. Seadrill shares surged 19.8% to $2.84 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

