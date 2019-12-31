4 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) lowered its Q4 guidance and issued weak forecast for the first quarter. The company also announced plans to cut its quarterly dividend. Core Laboratories shares dipped 9.4% to $43.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: UROV) reported the submission of New Drug Application for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder. Urovant Sciences shares jumped 10.7% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.

