The Final What The Truck?!?…Of The Decade
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 31, 2019 8:45am   Comments
The Final What The Truck?!?…Of The Decade

On the last episode of 2019 Dooner and Chad are wrapping up this year in freight. They've got all the latest headlines including news on the Drug and Alcohol Clearing House, Mexican meth making a border run, Celadon wants bankruptcy recognized in Canada, we pick the top stories of the year, Kevin Hill lets us know who has the pricing power, FreightWaves man-of-the-year Arlen Stark recaps LIVE events, we go back a century for Market Expert Trivia, plus big deal little deal and more!

Image by Peter H from Pixabay

Posted-In: Celadon Freight Freightwaves truckingNews Commodities Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

