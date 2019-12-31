The Final What The Truck?!?…Of The Decade
On the last episode of 2019 Dooner and Chad are wrapping up this year in freight. They've got all the latest headlines including news on the Drug and Alcohol Clearing House, Mexican meth making a border run, Celadon wants bankruptcy recognized in Canada, we pick the top stories of the year, Kevin Hill lets us know who has the pricing power, FreightWaves man-of-the-year Arlen Stark recaps LIVE events, we go back a century for Market Expert Trivia, plus big deal little deal and more!
