32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares gained 128% to $3.93 after the company was granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis.
- Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) shares climbed 103.1% to $18.75. The top-line results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials for Twyneo showed statistically significant improvement on all co-primary endpoints in the treatment of patients with acne vulgaris, Sol-Gel said.
- Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) rose 35.8% to $3.2858 after the company reported strong third-quarter results and issued upbeat guidance.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 27.7% to $5.91 after China's Agriculture Ministry announced plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic genetically modified soybeans and corn.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares rose 27.4% to $6.64 after surging 29.28% on Friday.
- Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares jumped 16% to $16.56 after the company announced it will sell MDA to Northern Private Capital for CAD$1 billion.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) climbed 13% to $10.51.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) gained 13% to $5.13.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 12.5% to $4.31.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 12% to $3.1786.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 9.4% to $3.3152.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares surged 9% to $5.01.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) gained 8.5% to $6.36 after the company received a $200 million cash payment upon the conclusion of previously disclosed arbitration proceedings. The company said it expects $135 million in run-rate operating cost savings as of December 31st.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 8.2% to $8.68.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) rose 7.6% to $6.36.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) gained 7.2% to $2.39.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 5.3% to $2.42 after falling 14.83% on Friday.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 4.3% to $1.96 after reporting Q4 results. Bridgeline Digital reported Q4 net income of $0.6 million, versus year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its total revenue slipped to $2.7 million from $2.8 million.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) shares dipped 50.3% to $7.86 after reporting topline data and addition of higher dose cohort in ongoing Phase 1b/2a PRECISION-HD2 trial in Huntington’s disease.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) dropped 17% to $1.7697 after climbing 66.4% on Friday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares fell 14.8% to $17.29 after gaining 5.78% on Friday.
- NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) dropped 14.4% to $2.37 after dropping 11.5% on Friday.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) fell 11% to $7.12 after surging 32.89% on Friday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) dropped 10.3% to $3.76 after gaining 56.3% on Friday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 10.3% to $2.6650 after gaining 33.2% on Friday.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 10.3% to $2.35.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 10.1% to $2.7236 after declining 15.83% on Friday.
- Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 8.4% to $4.35 after jumping 93.9% on Friday.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) shares declined 7.5% to $16.16.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) dropped 7.3% to $24.03.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares fell 7.1% to $13.05.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares declined 6.8% to $61.53 after the stock broke below the $66 support level.
