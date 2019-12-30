Mack Trucks Recalls TerraPro For Lighting Issue

Mack Trucks Inc. is recalling 1,879 TerraPro TE models from the 2019 and 2020 model years because headlight aiming was skipped during about a year's worth of production.

Improperly aimed headlights can reduce visibility and contribute to a possible crash, according to Mack's filing of a non-compliance safety recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 108 covers lamps, reflective devices and associated equipment.

Mack, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group (NASDAQ: VLVLY), said it was unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the condition. About 70% of the trucks manufactured between Oct. 29, 2018, and Oct. 7, 2019, are believed to be affected.

The issue was discovered at the Mack plant near Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2019. Following an investigation, Mack decided on Dec. 9, 2019, to conduct a safety recall. The NHTSA recall number is 19V-895.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, adjust the aim of sealed beam headlamps for free. Owner notification letters will be mailed by Feb. 6, 2020.

The condition leading to the recall was corrected in production on Oct. 8, 2019, when 100% inspection was added at Mack's manufacturing facility.

Image by Renee Gaudet from Pixabay