YouTube To Limit Data It Collects On Kids Videos

Streaming video giant YouTube will minimize the amount of data it collects on videos targeted children in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

What Happened

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s YouTube unit will implement several changes on how it treats videos targeted at children, including a requirement for makers to designate their target audience, according to WSJ. YouTube will also bar comments and other features on kids videos, including pop-ups which recommend other content to watch.

The most notable policy change will include the removal of personalized ads in kids videos that are based on Google's data on the viewer.

The changes are consistent with federal privacy changes and will make consumer advocates happy but at the expense of content makers who will likely see lower revenue, according to WSJ.

Why It's Important

YouTube's changes poses an important moral question as to what exactly constitutes content for kids. Mike Moore started a family vlog channel on YouTube called "The Moore The Merrier Vlogs" and told WSJ the changes are in part ambiguous and will cost him revenue in 2020.

"We believe that our content is for a general audience, but the government can come tell us, ‘No, it's not,'" he told WSJ. "That's the scary part."

What's Next

The Federal Trade Commission's bureau of consumer protection acknowledged the legitimate concerns made by content creators. The regulatory body's director Andrew Smith told WSJ it will review the rulebook to "make it work better for children and parents."

