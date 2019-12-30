Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:48am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock increased by 1.6% to $15.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.

 

Losers

  • New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE: NRZ) shares declined 2.5% to $16.26 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 02, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares declined 2.3% to $9.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Chimera Investment, Inc. (NYSE: CIM) shares fell 1.7% to $21.00. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) stock decreased by 1.1% to $2.83. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.

Posted-In: Real Estate Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHT + CIM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week