5 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tanger Factory Outlet, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock increased by 1.6% to $15.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 17, is at Underweight, with a price target of $13.00.
Losers
- New Residential Inv, Inc. (NYSE: NRZ) shares declined 2.5% to $16.26 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Compass Point, on December 02, the current rating is at Buy.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) shares declined 2.3% to $9.53. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 19, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $9.00.
- Chimera Investment, Inc. (NYSE: CIM) shares fell 1.7% to $21.00. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $21.00.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) stock decreased by 1.1% to $2.83. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on November 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
