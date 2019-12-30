Market Overview

8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $1.98 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Pan American Silver, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $23.38. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Hecla Mining, Inc. (NYSE: HL) shares increased by 0.9% to $3.34. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.75.
  • First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock moved upwards by 0.9% to $12.00.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock rose 0.8% to $8.03. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on November 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $6.25.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock surged 0.5% to $9.78. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF) shares increased by 0.5% to $8.26. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on October 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

 

Losers

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) stock fell 2.1% to $0.17 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by National Securities, on November 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $0.25.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

