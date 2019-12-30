5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares increased by 2.3% to $2.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock increased by 1.0% to $12.62.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock rose 1.0% to $4.59.
Losers
