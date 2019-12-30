Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares increased by 2.3% to $2.65 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) stock increased by 1.0% to $12.62.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) stock rose 1.0% to $4.59.

 

Losers

  • Pintec Technology Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PT) stock decreased by 7.5% to $1.97 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • China Rapid Finance, Inc. (NYSE: XRF) shares fell 4.5% to $3.80.

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEG + FPAY)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
18 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session