7 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock moved upwards by 5.0% to $1.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock increased by 1.4% to $1.41.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.87. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.84.

 

Losers

  • FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) stock decreased by 5.8% to $0.97 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 08, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares plummeted 2.6% to $2.20.
  • YPF, Inc. (NYSE: YPF) stock decreased by 1.1% to $11.70. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.

