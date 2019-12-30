Market Overview

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 8:23am   Comments
Gainers

  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares moved upwards by 20.2% to $2.26 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares increased by 15.5% to $16.52. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on November 06, is at Speculative Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 2.8% to $14.42.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock moved upwards by 2.4% to $50.08. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock increased by 2.3% to $0.08.
  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares rose 1.6% to $36.70. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 1.2% to $0.25.

 

Losers

  • SunPower, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares declined 1.9% to $7.82 during Monday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

