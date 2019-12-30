58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares jumped 93.9% to close at $4.75 on Friday after the company reported the completion of enrollment in Phase 3 trial of oral sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infection.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PT) shares climbed 66.4% to close at $2.13 on Friday after the company announced an agreement deal with China Unicom to offer next-generation handset financing services to its broad base of subscribers.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) shares gained 56.3% to close at $4.19.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 37.2% to close at $2.95 on Friday after jumping 97.25% on Thursday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares gained 33.2% to close at $2.97.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) shares climbed 32.9% to close at $8.00. The Michaels Cos. named Ashley Buchanan as President and CEO Designate.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 29.3% to close at $5.21.
- Orrgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) shares gained 28.9% to close at $3.75.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) climbed 28.1% to close at $6.75.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) surged 19.5% to close at $8.02.
- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) climbed 19.3% to close at $3.16.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) gained 18.9% to close at $33.99. Canaccord Genuity maintained Castle Biosciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $34 to $35.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $2.59.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) gained 13.7% to close at $19.79.
- FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) rose 12.4% to close at $1.27 following press release highlighting start of commercial operation at 2.8MW fuel cell project in Tulare, California.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) surged 11.3% to close at $9.15.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) rose 10.6% to close at $3.03.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 9.4% to close at $1.17.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 9.3% to close at $5.90 on a potential rebound after the stock dropped approximately 11% over the past 4 trading sessions.
- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) shares rose 9.2% to close at $20.94 after the company announced FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) gained 9% to close at $2.43.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) surged 8.6% to close at $2.79.
- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) gained 8% to close at $2.29.
- AMERI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRH) gained 7.1% to close at $2.40.
- Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) rose 6.9% to close at $20.21. Foundation Building Materials will replace RH in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, January 2.
- Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) rose 6.2% to close at $20.14.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 5.9% to close at $3.59 after the company disclosed that it has won a $4 million contract renewal to provide maintenance services for Public Service Co. of New Mexico's San Juan Generating Station.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares gained 5.8% to close at $20.30 after gaining 18.90% on Thursday.
- Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) climbed 5.3% to close at $40.25. Zai Lab reported China's National Medical Products Administration approved a new drug application for ZEJULA as a maintenance therapy for adult patients.
Losers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares dipped 20.7% to close at $11.10 on Friday after declining 14.00% on Thursday.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) fell 17.4% to close at $40.91.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares dropped 15.8% to close at $3.03 on Friday after climbing 50% on Thursday.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) dipped 14.9% to close at $2.12.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 14.8% to close at $2.30.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) fell 14.3% to close at $36.84.
- LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ: LAIX) tumbled 13.8% to close at $4.93.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) shares fell 13.1% to close at $2.99.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) dropped 12.4% to close at $33.00.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) tumbled 11.7% to close at $5.12.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 11.5% to close at $2.77 after climbing 34.33% on Thursday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 11.3% to close at $3.45.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.62.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 11.1% to close at $5.98.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) dipped 11% to close at $2.35.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 10.7% to close at $2.17.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares declined 9.3% to close at $5.53.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.2% to close at $2.26.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dipped 9.2% to close at $2.68.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) dropped 9% to close at $2.54.
- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) dipped 8.9% to close at $4.60.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares fell 8.9% to close at $16.95. Harpoon Therapeutics 8-K showed that the company and Werewolf Therapeutics amended deal to include grant to Werewolf of exclusive, royalty-bearing, sublicensable license under certain patents owned.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 8.8% to close at $11.03.
- Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) dropped 8.7% to close at $5.01.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dropped 8.6% to close at $2.23 after gaining 8.44% on Thursday.
- Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) dropped 8.4% to close at $35.36 after John Stafford a company director sold 212,939 shares at an average price of $39.52 per share. When an insider sells shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of weak confidence in the company's outlook.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 8.2% to close at $6.92.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) fell 7.5% to close at $32.18.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) dropped 6.9% to close at $3.22.
