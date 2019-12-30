Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for November is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The pending sales index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for December will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
