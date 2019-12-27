Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 103 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 4900.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) stock hit $5.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.83% over the course of the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.