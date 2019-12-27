5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares increased by 1.9% to $57.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.3 billion.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) shares rose 1.8% to $57.98. The market cap seems to be at $154.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
- British American Tobacco, Inc. (NYSE: BTI) shares moved upwards by 0.9% to $42.65. The market cap stands at $90.6 billion.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) shares surged 0.8% to $83.06. The market cap seems to be at $155.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 18, the current rating is at Neutral.
-
Losers
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) stock decreased by 0.2% to $50.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $83.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 16, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $48.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.