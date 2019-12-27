6 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares increased by 2.4% to $1.26 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $145.5 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.60.
- Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) stock increased by 1.9% to $22.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) shares increased by 1.5% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.5 million. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Pacific Coast Oil, Inc. (NYSE: ROYT) stock surged 1.3% to $0.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
Losers
