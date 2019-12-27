5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares increased by 19.2% to $0.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $91.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Alliance Global Partners, on December 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 1.3% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $958.6 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- American Airlines Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) stock moved upwards by 0.7% to $29.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Sell, with a price target of $27.00.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares surged 0.3% to $331.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.0 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $360.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock declined 1.8% to $1.11 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on December 11, is at Hold, with a price target of $0.50.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.