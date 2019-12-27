Market Overview

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2019 8:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock moved upwards by 1.4% to $4.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $629.2 million. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 03, is at Underweight, with a price target of $4.50.
  • Shopify, Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) stock rose 1.1% to $413.15. The market cap stands at $36.3 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $400.00.

 

Losers

  • support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) shares declined 43.5% to $1.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 2.8% to $0.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares decreased by 1.9% to $0.16. The market cap stands at $1.1 million.

