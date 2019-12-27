60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares climbed 50% to close at $3.60 on Thursday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) gained 47.2% to close at $37.67.
- Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) gained 44.9% to close at $6.58.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares surged 43.5% to close at $5.05 on Thursday after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares gained 43.2% to close at $2.75.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) rose 34.3% to close at $3.13 on above-average price action. The company announced an exclusive worldwide license with Ellipses Pharma on December 23rd.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) rose 30.5% to close at $3.89 after the company reported that strategic partnership with Univo to develop cannabinoid-based products is ongoing.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 21.7% to close at $2.69 on a rebound after the stock price dropped on December 23rd after releasing news surrounding its TRILOGY 1 trial.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) rose 19.8% to close at $6.73.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 19.7% to close at $47.44.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) rose 19.3% to close at $6.92.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) climbed 18.9% to close at $19.19.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) rose 17.5% to close at $5.04.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) rose 17.2% to close at $3.06.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 17% to close at $1.24.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) surged 16.9% to close at $18.67.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares surged 16.6% to close at $6.62.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) rose 16% to close at $26.15.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) climbed 15.6% to close at $7.41.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 15.6% to close at $2.89.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) surged 15.2% to close at $4.10.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares gained 14.4% to close at $3.41.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) rose 13.6% to close at $7.52.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) gained 13.5% to close at $3.44.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) climbed 12.9% to close at $25.50.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) surged 12.5% to close at $4.40.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 11.6% to close at $8.79.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) jumped 11.5% to close at $4.18.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) gained 11.1% to close at $2.40.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 11.1% to close at $3.40.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) gained 10.8% to close at $2.80.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) surged 10.3% to close at $2.79.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 9.1% to close at $4.43.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 8.9% to close at $5.13 after rising 10.3% on Tuesday.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) rose 8.5% to close at $2.43.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 8.4% to close at $2.44 after climbing 51.01% on Tuesday.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) gained 7.6% to close at $7.68.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 7.1% to close at $2.57.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares rose 7% to close at $7.06.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) surged 5.7% to close at $2.95.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 5.7% to close at $21.67 after the company announced the FDA accepted for filing the company's BLA seeking accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares rose 5.5% to close at $4.06.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares dipped 66.8% to close at $1.20 on Thursday after the company reported that it has stopped dosing of inarigivir patients in Phase 2 program.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares tumbled 60% to close at $3.50 after the company reported that its pre-specified primary endpoint in the Phase 2 Trial of Poziotinib in the previously treated NSCLC was not met in the Cohort 1.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 21.9% to close at $1.53 after the company reported $25 million offering of 14.97 million shares at $1.67 per share.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) fell 20.6% to close at $32.91 after the company announced it would not be acquired and it will stay a stand-alone business. Bank of America also reinstated its Underperform rating on the stock and announced a price target of $28 per share.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 14% to close at $14.00 after climbing 61.03% on Tuesday. Microbot Medical, which recently unveiled a fully disposable robotic system for endovascular procedures, said it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of 912,858 shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $10.50, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares declined 13.4% to close at $6.36 after surging 12.3% on Tuesday.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) fell 13% to close at $26.77.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 12.9% to close at $0.5401
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) tumbled 11.9% to close at $3.56.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 11.4% to close at $4.03 after surging 26.74% on Tuesday.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) fell 9.6% to close at $18.60.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 9.5% to close at $2.49.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) fell 8.8% to close at $11.81.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 8.6% to close at $37.32.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares declined 8.3% to close at $4.19.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 7% to close at $5.88.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dipped 6.2% to close at $17.64.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 5.3% to close at $6.06 after climbing 46.1% on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.