5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) reported the FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label. Flexion Therapeutics shares jumped 13.2% to $21.70 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FLXN) reported the FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label. Flexion Therapeutics shares jumped 13.2% to $21.70 in the after-hours trading session. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) reported that it had raised its offer to buy Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) from $90 to $93.50 per share in cash and stock. Anixter shares gained 2.4% to $92.49 in after-hours trading, while WESCO shares slipped 0.2% to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor