5 Stocks To Watch For December 27, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) reported the FDA approval of sNDA to revise ZILRETTA product label. Flexion Therapeutics shares jumped 13.2% to $21.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) reported that it had raised its offer to buy Anixter International Inc. (NYSE: AXE) from $90 to $93.50 per share in cash and stock. Anixter shares gained 2.4% to $92.49 in after-hours trading, while WESCO shares slipped 0.2% to $57.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) reported the retirement of Chairman Robert Wolfe. The company named independent director R. Carter Pate as replacement. RLH shares fell 0.3% to $3.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ: JRJC) reported a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.26 per share. Its sales slipped to $8.051 million from $8.614 million. China Finance Online shares climbed 11.1% to $1.10 in after-hours trading.
