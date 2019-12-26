Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Gets $1.6B Loan From Chinese Banks For Shanghai Gigafactory
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 26, 2019 11:32pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Gets $1.6B Loan From Chinese Banks For Shanghai Gigafactory

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has secured $1.6 billion in loans from a host of Chinese banks for its Shanghai "gigafactory," the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday shows.

What Happened

The electric vehicle maker said that it reached an agreement with the local lenders on December 18 for a term loan of $1.28 billion secured with the manufacturing facility, and an additional unsecured revolving loan of $321.4 million, both of which can only be used in relation to the Shanghai gigafactory.

The lenders include China Construction Bank Corporation, Agricultural Bank of China, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. Ltd., and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd., according to the filing.

The Elon Musk-led company said that it already used some of the proceeds from the loan to clear an older bridge loan of about $500 million on December 20.

Earlier in October, Tesla started accepting orders for its first China-made car, the Model 3, to be manufactured at the under-construction Shanghai facility.

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 1.34% higher at $430.94 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Elon Musk Tesla Gigafactory Tesla. ChinaNews Financing Global Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Gene Munster Talks Tesla's Opportunity, Apple's Valuation, Netflix's Headwinds
Morgan Stanley Says Tesla Faces Strong Competition From Rivian, Others
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Starsky Robotics Seeks Potential Buyers As Autonomous Startup Struggles To Raise Funds
PreMarket Prep Recap: The Importance Of PRs, FedEx Downgrade And Interviews With A Tesla Bear And Bull
Morgan Stanley On Tesla Hitting $420: 'Fundamentally Overvalued, Strategically Undervalued'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What's New For 2020? MJBizCon Reveals 10 Cannabis Trends To Watch