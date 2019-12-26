Today's Pickup: Carrier Brings Christmas Cheer With Clever Use Of Its Fleet

Good day,

Mainfreight, a transportation and logistics firm based in New Zealand, proved that trucks aren't just the vital freight backbone to deliver all of the goods needed for a merry Christmas. They're also well suited to deliver the message.

On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, Mainfreight shared an aerial photo on Facebook of its trucks and trailers spelling out "MERRY XMAS" at a terminal.

Mainfreight did not share any details about how the company pulled it off or how long the freight calligraphy took. But it did draw around 2,000 likes on Facebook and an array of enthusiastic responses.

Did you know?

E-commerce sales increased by 18% this holiday season compared to 2018, according to a MasterCard Spending Pulse report.

Quotable:

"What keeps us at the forefront from an innovation perspective is our ability to take all of the information we derive from different sources and develop an efficient network that works best for our customers and drivers."

— Shaleen Devgun, chief information officer of Schneider, No. 16 on FreightWaves' FreightTech 25.

In other news:

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls set to rise

Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are set to rise by 6% on Jan. 6 as trucking groups continue to fight the increases. (Penn Live)

Dealer network's annual effort deliver thousands of meals to those in need

New England Daimler dealership network Advantage Truck Group delivered thousands of meals through the Haulin' 4 Hunger initiative. (Fleet Owner)

China fines shipping firms over rate pricing

China's Ministry of Transport issued fines to 12 container ship operators citing irregularities in rate pricing. (Splash 247)

Indian digital freight platform Mayvn partners with online grocer

India's Mayvn Logistics has partnered with online grocer Grofers for end-to-end delivery solutions. (Business Standard)

Mapletree Logistics Trust sells logistics park to Temasek subsidiary

Singapore's Mapletree Logistics Trust has sold its Waigaoqiao Logistics Park in Shanghai to Temasek subsidiary GDS Holdings for the equivalent of $47 million. (The Edge Markets)

Final thoughts:

Some responses to Mainfreight's Christmas message has some characteristically Kiwi humor.

"Very clever driving," a user commented.

One trucker quipped, "Probably the most expensive merry Xmas sign ever."

Image Sourced from Pixabay