34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares climbed 32.4% to $4.6603 after Wedbush maintained an Outperform rating on the stock.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) gained 34.6% to $3.1350 on above-average price action. The company announced an exclusive worldwide license with Ellipses Pharma on December 23rd.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares rose 23% to $2.36.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) surged 19.6% to $3.66.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) gained 19% to $7.88.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares jumped 18.1% to $2.8343.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 16.8% to $3.48 after the company reported that strategic partnership with Univo to develop cannabinoid-based products is ongoing.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) surged 16.7% to $1.2370.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 16.4% to $2.6183 after climbing 51.01% on Tuesday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 15.4% to $2.5502 on a rebound after the stock price dropped on December 23rd after releasing news surrounding its TRILOGY 1 trial.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 14.6% to $3.4159.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares gained 13.8% to $4.38.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) surged 12.5% to $3.14.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) gained 12.4% to $18.14.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) shares gained 12.3% to $5.29 after rising 10.3% on Tuesday.
- Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE: EQX) gained 11.5% to $7.96.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares climbed 9.8% to $6.24.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) gained 9.6% to $2.63.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares rose 7.5% to $7.09.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.7% to $21.86 after the company announced the FDA accepted for filing the company's BLA seeking accelerated approval of sacituzumab govitecan to treat metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.
Losers
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares fell 57.6% to $1.5326 after the company reported that it has stopped dosing of inarigivir patients in Phase 2 program.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares dipped 56.1% to $3.8450 after the company reported that its pre-specified primary endpoint in the Phase 2 Trial of Poziotinib in the previously treated NSCLC was not met in the Cohort 1.
- QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN) fell 22.4% to $32.18 after the company announced it would not be acquired and it will stay a stand-alone business. Bank of America also reinstated its Underperform rating on the stock and announced a price target of $28 per share.
- Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) dropped 20.7% to $1.5550 after the company reported $25 million offering of 14.97 million shares at $1.67 per share.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) fell 17% to $13.52 after climbing 61.03% on Tuesday. Microbot Medical, which recently unveiled a fully disposable robotic system for endovascular procedures, said it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the sale of 912,858 shares in a registered direct offering at a purchase price of $10.50, priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell 14.5% to $3.89 after surging 26.74% on Tuesday.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) shares declined 11.7% to $6.49 after surging 12.3% on Tuesday.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) fell 10.1% to $18.51.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares declined 9.5% to $2.49.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 9.4% to $5.80 after climbing 46.1% on Tuesday.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) dipped 9% to $17.11.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) tumbled 7.2% to $3.75.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 6.7% to $5.90.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.5% to $2.39 after dropping 5.24% on Tuesday. NIO will report Q3 earnings next week on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 before the market opens.
