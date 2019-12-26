Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2019 6:44am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37 points to 28,545 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5.1 points to 3,230.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 11.5 points to 8,741.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $66.33 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $61.29 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly flat today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.60%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.15%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.72%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Imperial Capital maintained Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $12 to $12.5.

Mosaic Acquisition shares rose 0.7% to close at $10.27 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

  • Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) reported a $9.59 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) announced plans to acquire leading digital reading platform OverDrive, Inc.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) named Ofir Baharav as Chairman.
  • Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SBPH) reported that it has stopped dosing of inarigivir patients in Phase 2 program.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KKR + MBOT)

51 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
4 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2019
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; NewLink Genetics Shares Spike Higher
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; WESCO Confirms Proposal To Purchase Anixter
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Tencent Reportedly Creating Team To Work On China's Digital Currency Pilot