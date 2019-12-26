A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 37 points to 28,545 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 5.1 points to 3,230.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 11.5 points to 8,741.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $66.33 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $61.29 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly flat today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.60%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.15%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.72%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Imperial Capital maintained Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSC) with an Outperform and raised the price target from $12 to $12.5.

Mosaic Acquisition shares rose 0.7% to close at $10.27 on Tuesday.

Breaking News