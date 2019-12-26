51 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares jumped 61% to close at $16.28 on Tuesday after surging 77.37% on Monday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares climbed 46.1% to close at $6.40 on Tuesday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 28.6% to close at $2.79 after surging 25.43% on Monday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 26.7% to close at $4.55 after climbing 59.56% on Monday.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) rose 24% to close at $4.86.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 19.5% to close at $4.55 after the company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin. NLG207 showed encouraging Phase 2 results in refractory ovarian cancer, the company added.
- Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: RYCE) rose 17.9% to close at $7.81.
- Seadrill Limited (NASDAQ: SDRL) climbed 17.5% to close at $2.75.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 16.4% to close at $14.07.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 16% to close at $76.65 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $82 price target.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares climbed 15% to close at $3.98.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) climbed 13.5% to close at $3.06.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares gained 13.2% to close at $3.85 after the company announced a special cash dividend stock of $0.50 per share.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 12.7% to close at $3.83.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 12.5% to close at $3.52 after reporting a $22.4 million private placement.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) surged 12.3% to close at $7.35.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) rose 10.8% to close at $4.73.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) gained 10.3% to close at $27.37 on a potential rebound following the 10% dip on Monday.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 10.3% to close at $4.71.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 9.7% to close at $2.38.
- Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE: AXU) climbed 9.7% to close at $2.27.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares rose 9.5% to close at $4.86.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) climbed 9.4% to close at $7.20.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 9.3% to close at $6.44.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) gained 9.3% to close at $4.57.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) rose 9.1% to close at $6.58.
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) gained 9% to close at $0.4370. Correvio said it has received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Brinavess, or vernakalant IV. The decision was along the expected lines. FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, which met Dec. 10, ruled that the benefit-risk profile of Brinavess wasn't adequate to support approval.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) gained 8.7% to close at $15.31.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 8.4% to close at $3.49.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) climbed 8.2% to close at $2.76.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares gained 8.2% to close at $2.65.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 8.2% to close at $2.76 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the shares of the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) gained 8.2% to close at $8.72.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares rose 8.2% to close at $7.56.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 8.1% to close at $5.71.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 8.1% to close at $11.95.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 8% to close at $4.32.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares gained 7% to close at $5.69.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 6% to close at $4.28.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) rose 5.1% to close at $58.57 after the company confirmed the proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc. .(NYSE: AXE) at $90 per share.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) shares dipped 17.9% to close at $6.41.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares tumbled 12.8% to close at $9.59 on Tuesday.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 9.2% to close at $4.04.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares dropped 8.7% to close at $2.41.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) shares declined 8.3% to close at $2.43.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) fell 8.1% to close at $33.66.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) dipped 7.1% to close at $22.58.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 6.7% to close at $30.00.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares declined 6.4% to close at $64.50.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 6.3% to close at $8.95. CEL-SCI priced its 606,000 share common stock offering at $9.07 per share.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) dropped 5.2% to close at $2.53. NIO is expected to report its Q3 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 30, 2019.
Posted-In: Movers From TuesdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.