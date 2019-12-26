4 Stocks To Watch For December 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR) announced plans to acquire leading digital reading platform OverDrive, Inc. KKR shares gained 0.9% to $29.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) shares surged over 5% on Tuesday after the company confirmed the proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc at $90 per share. WESCO shares fell 3.2% to $56.71 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) is projected to post unaudited financial results for the third quarter after the closing bell. China Finance Online shares dropped 11% to close at $0.89 on Tuesday.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares surged around 20% on Tuesday after the company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin. NLG207 showed encouraging Phase 2 results in refractory ovarian cancer, the company added. NewLink Genetics shares gained 2.2% to $2.38 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.