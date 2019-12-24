Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares jumped 60.6% to $7.03.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 54.9% to $15.66 after surging 77.37% on Monday.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 25.4% to $4.50 after climbing 59.56% on Monday.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 22.6% to $2.39 after the company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin. NLG207 showed encouraging Phase 2 results in refractory ovarian cancer, the company added.
  • Seadrill Limited (NASDAQ: SDRL) climbed 22.3% to $2.8610.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 21.7% to $2.64 after surging 25.43% on Monday.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares gained 13.1% to $2.77.
  • Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) climbed 11.2% to $3.48 after reporting a $22.4 million private placement.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 11% to $5.86.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 10.9% to $13.41.
  • Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 10.9% to $2.8274 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the shares of the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 10.6% to $73.08 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $82 price target.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) climbed 10.2% to $4.32.
  • InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 10% to $4.3999.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) gained 9.7% to $27.22 on a potential rebound following the 10% dip on Monday.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 9.6% to $4.58.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 9.1% to $2.94.
  • Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares rose 8.8% to $5.79.
  • Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) climbed 8.5% to $6.54.
  • Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares gained 8.4% to $3.75.
  • SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares jumped 7.7% to $3.6610 after the company announced a special cash dividend stock of $0.50 per share.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 6.4% to $4.30.
  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) rose 6.2% to $59.13 after the company confirmed the proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc. .(NYSE: AXE) at $90 per share.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares dipped 11% to $9.79.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 9% to $2.44.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares declined 8.2% to $2.80.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 8.1% to $4.09.
  • Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) dropped 7.7% to $33.82.
  • Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares declined 7.6% to $15.72.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) dropped 7.3% to $2.4750. NIO is expected to report its Q3 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 30, 2019.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 7.1% to $29.87.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 6% to $8.98. CEL-SCI priced its 606,000 share common stock offering at $9.07 per share.
  • Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 5.4% to $0.3794. Correvio said it has received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Brinavess, or vernakalant IV. The decision was along the expected lines. FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, which met Dec. 10, ruled that the benefit-risk profile of Brinavess wasn't adequate to support approval.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGRX + ADPT)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; WESCO Confirms Proposal To Purchase Anixter
28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
38 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Law Enforcement Struggles To Differentiate Weed From Hemp: This 50-Year-Old Technology Might Be The Solution

10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2019