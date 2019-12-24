33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares jumped 60.6% to $7.03.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 54.9% to $15.66 after surging 77.37% on Monday.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 25.4% to $4.50 after climbing 59.56% on Monday.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares gained 22.6% to $2.39 after the company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin. NLG207 showed encouraging Phase 2 results in refractory ovarian cancer, the company added.
- Seadrill Limited (NASDAQ: SDRL) climbed 22.3% to $2.8610.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 21.7% to $2.64 after surging 25.43% on Monday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares gained 13.1% to $2.77.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) climbed 11.2% to $3.48 after reporting a $22.4 million private placement.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 11% to $5.86.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) climbed 10.9% to $13.41.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 10.9% to $2.8274 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the shares of the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) gained 10.6% to $73.08 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $82 price target.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) climbed 10.2% to $4.32.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 10% to $4.3999.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) gained 9.7% to $27.22 on a potential rebound following the 10% dip on Monday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 9.6% to $4.58.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) gained 9.1% to $2.94.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares rose 8.8% to $5.79.
- Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ: XON) climbed 8.5% to $6.54.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) shares gained 8.4% to $3.75.
- SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) shares jumped 7.7% to $3.6610 after the company announced a special cash dividend stock of $0.50 per share.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 6.4% to $4.30.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) rose 6.2% to $59.13 after the company confirmed the proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc. .(NYSE: AXE) at $90 per share.
Losers
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares dipped 11% to $9.79.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 9% to $2.44.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares declined 8.2% to $2.80.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) fell 8.1% to $4.09.
- Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) dropped 7.7% to $33.82.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares declined 7.6% to $15.72.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) dropped 7.3% to $2.4750. NIO is expected to report its Q3 unaudited financial results on Monday, December 30, 2019.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 7.1% to $29.87.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 6% to $8.98. CEL-SCI priced its 606,000 share common stock offering at $9.07 per share.
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 5.4% to $0.3794. Correvio said it has received a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA for its NDA for Brinavess, or vernakalant IV. The decision was along the expected lines. FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee, which met Dec. 10, ruled that the benefit-risk profile of Brinavess wasn't adequate to support approval.
