5 Top Travel Destinations For Christmas, According To Tripadvisor

Looking to be spontaneous and book a last-minute vacation but don't know where to go this holiday season? Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) has you covered with its annual list of top five travel destinations.

Coming in at No. 5 is none other than Sin City itself, Las Vegas.

The No. 4 and No. 3 destinations are found on the other side of the continent: Orlando, famous for being home to Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney World; less than 250 miles south is Miami, the city famous for offering warmer weather, top notch food and beaches.

Ranking in at No. 2 is Phoenix, Arizona, known for offering visitors refuge from their cold homes all year round.

The top ranked travel destination, as many might have guessed, is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Not Going Anywhere Fancy?

According to data from AAA, a record-breaking 115 million Americans will be traveling this holiday season, CNBC's Brian Sullivan said Tuesday. AAA Northeast media relations manager and spokesman Robert Sinclair was a guest on CNBC to talk about the travel season and has one major tip: leave early for your travels.

Drivers in the Northeast region, may want to add a three or four multiplier to their trip time, he said. If a typical road trip takes one hour to complete, expect it to take up to four hours this holiday season.

Americans are taking advantage of a combination of a strong economy and among the fewest vacation days in the industrialized world, Sinclair said.

