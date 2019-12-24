Today's Pickup: Diesel Laptops Debuts Free Parts Lookup Tool; The Cost Of Cybercrime

Good day,

Truck technicians looking to save a few minutes can now utilize Diesel Laptops' Truck Parts Lookup software to do just that, the company claims.

The free software allows users to identify heavy-duty truck parts without the need of a vehicle identification number (VIN) or engine serial number.

Truck Parts Lookup is currently in "open beta" so anyone can create an account and use the platform. Those registering at this time are asked to complete a brief survey about the software so Diesel Laptops can improve, add features, or address any issues that come up during use.

"With my 25 plus years of dealing with heavy duty truck parts, I can tell you that finding parts without an engine serial number or a VIN is almost impossible. You're stuck using internet searches, expensive software, or browsing hundreds of vendor-specific websites. This product makes it easy to identify the part and find a cost-effective cross-reference all in one place," said Nate Knorr, product manager of Truck Parts Lookup, in a statement.

Founded in 2014, Diesel Laptops provides specialized diesel diagnostic equipment for the commercial truck, construction, automobile, agriculture, and off-highway markets.

Did you know?

In 2018, cyberattacks cost businesses $45 billion. Globally, cybercrime is expected to cost $6 trillion by 2021, up from $3 trillion in 3015, according to the Cybercrime Report produced by Cybersecurity Ventures.

Quotable:

"We are big believers in giving back to the community whenever we can, and in the spirit of the holidays, donating toys for underprivileged children at Christmas has a greater impact than just simply handing over a cheque to a charity."

–Claudia Milicevic, general manager of TransCore Link Logistics in Toronto, commenting on the company's recent toy drive for the CP24 CHUM Christmas Wish. TransCore donated more than $3,000 worth of toys and gift cards.

In other news:

Container rates rise as year ends

Strong demand drove up container rates, particularly on the Asia to Europe route, as the year came to a close. (TradeWinds)

Transportation is the next green battlefield

The transportation sector is the only one where greenhouse gas emissions are rising, making it a prime candidate as the next battlefront for climate activists. (Wall Street Journal)

Singapore Airlines to run nonstop to Belgium

Singapore Airlines will begin a nonstop cargo flight between Singapore and Belgium, flying the route four times a week. (Air Cargo News)

CSX, Virginia deal a boon for commuters

The deal announced last week that allows Virginia to purchase 10 miles of CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) right of way will allow for high-speed rail to be built for passenger trains. (News & Observer)

Rail union president pushes maintenance request

The president of a freight rail union is calling on the Federal Railway Administration to issue an emergency order for freight railroads to replace outdated air brake valves. (American Journal of Transportation)

Final Thoughts

The malware attack that froze Truckstop.com computers over the weekend and continued into Monday is something that could happen to any company. How a company responds to such attacks is critical, and it starts with a disaster plan.

According to Phoenix NAP, a global IT services company, 93% of companies without a disaster recovery plan are out of business within one year of a major data disaster, while 96% of companies with a recovery plan survive a ransomware attack. While they don't happen often, being prepared for a data breach is the difference between survival and bankruptcy.

