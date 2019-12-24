20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) rose 34.8% to $13.63 in pre-market trading after surging 77.37% on Monday.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares rose 15.3% to $2.94 in pre-market trading after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the shares of the company with an Outperform rating and $8 price target.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares rose 12.3% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after the company said it has entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for developing and commercializing NLG207, a nanoparticle formulation of the topoisomerase 1 inhibitor camptothecin. NLG207 showed encouraging Phase 2 results in refractory ovarian cancer, the company added.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) shares rose 8.7% to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
- WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) rose 8.5% to $60.40 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed a proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc. .(NYSE: AXE) at $90 per share.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) rose 8.2% to $39.51 in pre-market trading on continued momentum after the company announced it has received FDA approval for CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) shares rose 5.2% to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 4.7% to $5.32 in pre-market trading.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) rose 4.5% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 59.56% on Monday.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 4% to $3.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 9.68% on Monday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares rose 3.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after surging 25.43% on Monday.
Losers
- Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: CORV) fell 11.9% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received a Complete Response Letter for Brinavess.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 5.3% to $8.83 in the pre-market trading session.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 4.3% to $9.12 in pre-market trading. CEL-SCI priced its 606,000 share common stock offering at $9.07 per share.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 3.5% to $12.00 in pre-market trading.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) fell 3.4% to $5.69 in pre-market trading.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) fell 3.4% to $13.17 in pre-market trading.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 3% to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) shares fell 3% to $19.12 in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 2.4% to $17.25 in pre-market trading.
