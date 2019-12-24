Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 7:10am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. The NYSE will close early at 1 p.m. ET today. Markets will remain closed on Christmas Day, December 25. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 20 points to 28,570 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.6 points to 3,229.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 6 points to 8,732.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $65.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.2% to trade at $60.64 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.04%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.15%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.67% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.1%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at RBC Capital downgraded AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NYSE: WAAS) from Outperform to Sector Perform.

AquaVenture shares rose 24.5% to close at $27.10 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE: WCC) confirmed a proposal to purchase Anixter International Inc. .(NYSE: AXE) at $90 per share.
  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) announced £1.5 billion acquisition of 30 UK hospital facilities.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) announced up to $3 million share repurchase program.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVM + AXE)

4 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2019
26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NewLink Genetics Licenses Ovarian Cancer Dug, Correvio Awaits FDA Verdict

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday