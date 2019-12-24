Market Overview

78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 4:32am   Comments
Gainers

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares jumped 193.5% to close at $36.51 on Monday after the company announced it has received FDA approval for CAPLYTA, the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 83% to close at $11.00.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) climbed 77.4% to close at $10.11 on Monday.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares gained 59.6% to close at $3.59 after surging 18.42% on Friday. The company reported insider buying of approximately $937,000. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) gained 38.5% to close at $2.34 after announcing a contract award for the West Phoenix.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) climbed 35.4% to close at $10.45 after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure for $10.50 per share.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) jumped 33.9% to close at $13.56.
  • AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) gained 24.5% to close at $27.10 after the company agreed to be acquired by Culligan for $27.10 per share in cash.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) surged 24.2% to close at $5.95.
  • Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) gained 23.8% to close at $27.01.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) climbed 23.4% to close at $5.28.
  • DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) rose 23.2% to close at $2.97.
  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) gained 20% to close at $9.01 after announcing a new $15 million contract award.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 19.7% to close at $3.95.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 19.1% to close at $12.72.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) gained 18.4% to close at $28.96.
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 17.3% to close at $26.53 after the company announced a joint venture agreement with Total SA to explore and develop Block 58 offshore Suriname. Apache will receive various forms of cash consideration.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) gained 17.3% to close at $9.75.
  • SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) rose 16.8% to close at $17.72.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 16.5% to close at $3.63.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares jumped 15.6% to close at $27.06 after the company reported the initiation of pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for vonoprazan in Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) infection.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 15.4% to close at $16.48.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 15% to close at $9.50.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) climbed 14.9% to close at $12.08.
  • TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 14.3% to close at $18.24 after the company announced the reinstatement of the U.S. Government biodiesel tax credit for 2018 and 2019.
  • Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: EDN) climbed 13.8% to close at $6.59.
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) gained 13.4% to close at $27.78.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares surged 12.9% to close at $9.04.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) jumped 12.8% to close at $5.28.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 12.7% to close at $3.72.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) gained 12.7% to close at $66.00.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 12.3% to close at $46.63.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) climbed 12.2% to close at $17.03.
  • Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 12.1% to close at $3.70.
  • Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) jumped 11.7% to close at $3.33.
  • Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) rose 11.6% to close at $7.71.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares gained 11.2% to close at $30.50.
  • Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 11.2% to close at $8.62.
  • Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) jumped 11% to close at $6.54.
  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) rose 11% to close at $67.72 following Q3 results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) shares gained 10.9% to close at $5.29.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) rose 10.8% to close at $6.79.
  • Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) surged 10.6% to close at $5.75.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 10.3% to close at $4.60 following Q4 results.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 10.3% to close at $35.50.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) rose 10.3% to close at $12.48. Rubius Therapeutics named Christina Coughlin, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) gained 10.2% to close at $7.99.
  • Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) shares rose 10.2% to close at $5.51.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) climbed 10.1% to close at $7.65.
  • Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) shares jumped 10% to close at $5.92.
  • Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) gained 10% to close at $6.58.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) jumped 9.8% to close at $6.60.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 9.7% to close at $5.67 after the company announced the Phase 3 CONDOR trial on PyL in prostate cancer met the primary endpoint.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) climbed 9.2% to close at $46.08.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 8.9% to close at $4.39.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) rose 7.8% to close at $79.54. The International Trade Commission issued final decision affirming 10X Genomics infringement of three of Bio-Rad's patents.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 7.5% to close at $135.58 after the company announced it has entered into a partnership with Roche, granting the company the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the United States. Sarepta will receive $1.15 billion in an upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in milestones.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 5.6% to close at $5.50.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares dipped 24% to close at $2.18 on Monday.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares tumbled 22.7% to close at $3.17 on Monday after the company reported the pricing of $1,677,278 registered direct offering.
  • Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dropped 22% to close at $4.85.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) fell 19.5% to close at $21.74.
  • Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ: INDO) shares dipped 19.1% to close at $7.81.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 18.5% to close at $8.40. Akerna named John Fowle as CFO.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dropped 16% to close at $6.45 after jumping 85.51% on Friday.
  • Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares fell 11.3% to close at $32.91.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) declined 10.7% to close at $2.01.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $24.81.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 8.5% to close at $18.95.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 8.4% to close at $26.87.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 8.1% to close at $5.70.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares declined 8.1% to close at $6.01.
  • Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ: BROG) shares tumbled 8% to close at $9.65.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 7.5% to close at $3.19.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) slipped 6.6% to close at $6.07.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) fell 6.3% to close at $5.32.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 5.8% to close at $18.70.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares fell 5% to close at $77.59.

4 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2019