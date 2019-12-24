Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 24, 2019 4:30am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) reported a common stock offering. However, size of the offering was not disclosed. CEL-SCI shares fell 8.4% to $8.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK) reported an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Ellipses Pharma for the development of and rights to commercialize NLG207. NewLink Genetics shares surged 12.8% to $2.20 in the after-hours trading session.

  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) reported a Q4 loss of $0.24 per share, versus earnings of $0.03 per share, in the year-ago period. Its sales fell to $89 million from $90.057 million. ALJ Regional shares slipped 0.8% to close at $1.28 on Monday.
  • California Water Service Group’s (NYSE: CWT) subsidiary, Hawaii Water Service, announced an agreement to acquire Kapalua Water Company and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company. California Water Service shares fell 1% to close at $50.39 on Monday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

