Truckstop.com Provides Status Update On System Recovery Efforts

Truckstop.com is experiencing system issues, including phone systems, caused by malware. As part of our response, we voluntarily disconnected our internal systems and site locations. We have been working around the clock to restore service and will continue to do so until we are fully operational.

We know many businesses have been impacted by these issues and we are currently working to restore load post and load search services. We have also been prioritizing carrier monitoring and carrier payment services.

We sincerely apologize for the disruptions this incident has caused at this time of year. We will continue to do everything we can to ensure you get paid and can manage your business.

We want to reassure you that the safety and security of customer information is our top priority. Should we determine that these issues have impacted the integrity of any customer information we will move quickly to notify anyone affected.

We will continue to provide updates as additional, pertinent information becomes available.

