S.H.E. TRUCKING Empowers Females Of Freight
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 23, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Sharae Moore has made it her mission to empower women in a male-dominated industry:  trucking. She discussed how she's helping connect the females of freight with FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller on the FreightWavesTV show "Fuller Speed Ahead."

Moore is the founder of S.H.E. TRUCKING, an online community connecting women in trucking. S.H.E. is an acronym for sisterhood helping empowerment.

Becoming a member of the S.H.E. community provides women support in finding employment opportunities and trucking schools and gives them access to a business directory and the opportunity to participate in events. According to Moore, more than 5,500 women are members of the network so far.

"The goal is to educate women, help them make transitions and to support them in the industry," Moore said. "We hear women often say that they want to be trained by another woman. In our community, we're able to match them up through our mentorship. We support them in this industry by addressing their needs."

S.H.E. TRUCKING also offers apparel promoting its brand and mission. The website states it's "the first clothing brand made by and for women in trucking."

Image by Welcome to all and thank you for your visit ! ツ from Pixabay

