TruckStop.com Malware Outage Special Report
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 23, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
TruckStop.com Malware Outage Special Report

FreightWaves FreightCasts Special Report: The TruckStop.com and SaferWatch outage plus the rise and fall of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). With TruckStop.com and SaferWatch down for days before the holidays, both carriers and brokers are in the dark. Plus, is FedEx on borrowed time? After "horrific" earnings and Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) ascendance, pundits speculate that the parcel powerhouse may be acquired. We put it all in perspective.

Read the article

Watch

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: cyberattack Freight FreightwavesNews Commodities Markets Tech General

Originally posted here...

 

