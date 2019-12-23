Market Overview

44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 12:19pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares climbed 165.8% to $33.06 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for CAPLYTA, the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 58% to $3.55 after surging 18.42% on Friday. The company reported insider buying of approximately $937,000. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
  • Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 34.6% to $10.39 after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure for $10.50 per share.
  • AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) gained 24.6% to $27.11 after the company agreed to be acquired by Culligan for $27.10 per share in cash.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) surged 22.8% to $12.44.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 22.5% to $2.07 after announcing a contract award for the West Phoenix.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares surged 21% to $33.17.
  • Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 20.7% to $6.88.
  • 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) climbed 19.4% to $88.14. The International Trade Commission issued final decision affirming 10X Genomics infringement of three of Bio-Rad's patents.
  • Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) rose 17% to $28.60.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 16% to $4.8360 following Q4 results.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 14% to $5.94.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 13.6% to $29.18.
  • Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 13.2% to $3.5250.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 12.4% to $3.71.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 11.3% to $11.89.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) climbed 11.3% to $11.70
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 11.2% to $5.75 after the company announced the Phase 3 CONDOR trial on PyL in prostate cancer met the primary endpoint.
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 11.2% to $15.93.
  • Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) shares gained 11.1% to $5.30.
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) climbed 10.9% to $46.77
  • Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 10.8% to $25.06 after the company announced a joint venture agreement with Total SA to explore and develop Block 58 offshore Suriname. Apache will receive various forms of cash consideration.
  • Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 10.8% to $4.4655.
  • BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 10.3% to $45.81.
  • Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 9.4% to $5.24.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares jumped 9.1% to $25.54 after the company reported the initiation of pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for vonoprazan in Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) infection.
  • NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares climbed 6% to $1.97 after gaining 15.53% on Friday.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 5.7% to $133.39 after the company announced it has entered into a partnership with Roche, granting the company the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the United States. Sarepta will receive $1.15 billion in an upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in milestones.

Losers

  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares dipped 26.1% to $3.0292 after the company reported the pricing of $1,677,278 registered direct offering.
  • LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 18.6% to $6.25 after jumping 85.51% on Friday.
  • Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) dropped 13.8% to $23.27.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 10.5% to $5.82.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) dropped 10% to $2.60.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) fell 10% to $5.11.
  • Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ: INDO) tumbled 9.8% to $9.65.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell 8.8% to $24.98.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) tumbled 8.8% to $9.39. Akerna mamed John Fowle as CFO.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dipped 8.4% to $18.19.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 8.2% to $5.69.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.6% to $2.08.
  • Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares declined 7.6% to $4.3150.
  • Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) dropped 7.5% to $15.96.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares declined 7.4% to $75.66.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 7.4% to $3.1957.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

