44 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares climbed 165.8% to $33.06 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for CAPLYTA, the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares jumped 58% to $3.55 after surging 18.42% on Friday. The company reported insider buying of approximately $937,000. When an insider buys shares, the market may perceive it as a sign of confidence in the company's outlook.
- Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) surged 34.6% to $10.39 after the company agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Infrastructure for $10.50 per share.
- AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE: WAAS) gained 24.6% to $27.11 after the company agreed to be acquired by Culligan for $27.10 per share in cash.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) surged 22.8% to $12.44.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 22.5% to $2.07 after announcing a contract award for the West Phoenix.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) shares surged 21% to $33.17.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 20.7% to $6.88.
- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) climbed 19.4% to $88.14. The International Trade Commission issued final decision affirming 10X Genomics infringement of three of Bio-Rad's patents.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) rose 17% to $28.60.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) gained 16% to $4.8360 following Q4 results.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 14% to $5.94.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) gained 13.6% to $29.18.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 13.2% to $3.5250.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 12.4% to $3.71.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 11.3% to $11.89.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) climbed 11.3% to $11.70
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) shares rose 11.2% to $5.75 after the company announced the Phase 3 CONDOR trial on PyL in prostate cancer met the primary endpoint.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 11.2% to $15.93.
- Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) shares gained 11.1% to $5.30.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) climbed 10.9% to $46.77
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 10.8% to $25.06 after the company announced a joint venture agreement with Total SA to explore and develop Block 58 offshore Suriname. Apache will receive various forms of cash consideration.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) climbed 10.8% to $4.4655.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) rose 10.3% to $45.81.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) gained 9.4% to $5.24.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) shares jumped 9.1% to $25.54 after the company reported the initiation of pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for vonoprazan in Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) infection.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares climbed 6% to $1.97 after gaining 15.53% on Friday.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 5.7% to $133.39 after the company announced it has entered into a partnership with Roche, granting the company the exclusive right to launch and commercialize SRP-9001 outside the United States. Sarepta will receive $1.15 billion in an upfront payment, up to $1.7 billion in milestones.
Losers
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares dipped 26.1% to $3.0292 after the company reported the pricing of $1,677,278 registered direct offering.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) fell 18.6% to $6.25 after jumping 85.51% on Friday.
- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) dropped 13.8% to $23.27.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 10.5% to $5.82.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) dropped 10% to $2.60.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) fell 10% to $5.11.
- Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ: INDO) tumbled 9.8% to $9.65.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares fell 8.8% to $24.98.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) tumbled 8.8% to $9.39. Akerna mamed John Fowle as CFO.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dipped 8.4% to $18.19.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dropped 8.2% to $5.69.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 7.6% to $2.08.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) shares declined 7.6% to $4.3150.
- Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE) dropped 7.5% to $15.96.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares declined 7.4% to $75.66.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 7.4% to $3.1957.
