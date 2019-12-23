Market Overview

Decade Of Disney: Here Are The Top 10 Grossing Movies Of The 2010s

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
At the movies, it was a decade of Disney.

Seven of the top 10 grossing movies of the 2010s at the box office came from Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), topped by 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the top grossing film of all time.

"Endgame" wasn't the only Avengers movie to draw hordes to the theaters over the last 10 years as three other movies in the top 10 were from the franchise.

People went to the movies - a lot - during the decade. In Box Office Mojo's list of the top grossing movies of all time, 23 of the top 25 are movies released in 2011 or later. The only two films in the top 25 all-time highest grossing movies that weren't made in the last decade were No. 2 "Avatar" (2009) and No. 3 "Titanic" (1997).

The Top 10 Grossing Films Of The 2010s

10. "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" (2011); AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE: T) Warner Bros., $1.3 billion

9. "Black Panther" (2018); Disney, $1.3 billion

8. "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015); Disney, $1.4 billion

7. "Furious 7" (2015); Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios, $1.5 billion

6. "The Avengers" (2012); Disney, $1.5 billion

5. "The Lion King" (2019); Disney, $1.7 billion

4. "Jurassic World" (2015); Universal, $1.7 billion

3. "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018); Disney, $2 billion

2. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (2015); Disney, $2.1 billion

1. "Avengers Endgame" (2019); Disney, $2.8 billion

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

