Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Pacific Paradym Energy (OTC: PPEVF) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) traded down 3.57% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $213.99 Monday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. Visa (NYSE: V) shares broke to $188.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.

shares broke to $188.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.41%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $320.10 for a change of up 0.74%.

shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $320.10 for a change of up 0.74%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBF) shares broke to $318.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

shares broke to $318.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.60 for a change of up 0.95%.

shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.60 for a change of up 0.95%. LVMH (OTC: LVMUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $91.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%. LVMH (OTC: LVMHF) shares hit a yearly high of $458.40. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $458.40. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.01. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.01. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. L'Oreal (OTC: LRLCF) shares broke to $295.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

shares broke to $295.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $240.59.

shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $240.59. Industria De Diseno (OTC: IDEXY) shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.47.

shares were up 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.47. Sberbank of Russia (OTC: SBRCY) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday, moving up 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.99 on Monday, moving up 0.63%. Hermes International (OTC: HESAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $751.85. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $751.85. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.51. Shares traded up 0.13%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.51. Shares traded up 0.13%. AXA (OTC: AXAHY) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.14.

shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.14. Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares set a new 52-week high of $55.98 on Monday, moving down 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $55.98 on Monday, moving down 0.26%. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $413.01.

shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $413.01. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.50.

shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $180.50. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded up 2.97%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded up 2.97%. TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares hit $53.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.

shares hit $53.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%. MetLife (NYSE: MET) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.50 Monday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.50 Monday. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.58 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.58 on Monday morning, moving up 1.55%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $240.22. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $240.22. The stock was down 0.42% for the day. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) shares were up 0.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.60.

shares were up 0.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.60. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.52.

shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.52. Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.13. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $20.13. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $128.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $128.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%. Anhui Conch Cement Co (OTC: AHCHY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.68. Shares traded up 1.87%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.68. Shares traded up 1.87%. Volvo (OTC: VOLVF) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.96.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.96. Volvo (OTC: VLVLY) shares were up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81.

shares were up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.81. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares hit $25.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

shares hit $25.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.97 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.97 on Monday, moving up 0.25%. IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.57. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.57. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. Surgutneftegas (OTC: SGTZY) shares were up 5.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11 for a change of up 5.87%.

shares were up 5.87% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $8.11 for a change of up 5.87%. TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares set a new 52-week high of $595.29 on Monday, moving up 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $595.29 on Monday, moving up 0.81%. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.91. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $61.91. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Coloplast (OTC: CLPBF) stock hit a yearly high price of $124.00. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $124.00. The stock was up 2.27% for the day. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares were down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.38 for a change of down 0.19%.

shares were down 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.38 for a change of down 0.19%. Otsuka Holdings (OTC: OTSKY) shares hit a yearly high of $23.13. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.13. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.40 on Monday, moving down 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $105.40 on Monday, moving down 0.24%. Kellogg (NYSE: K) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $68.83 Monday. The stock was up 0.01% for the day. LafargeHolcim (OTC: HCMLY) shares hit a yearly high of $10.91. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.91. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. SGS (OTC: SGSOY) shares set a new yearly high of $26.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.89 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.89 on Monday morning, moving down 0.16%. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $119.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $119.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day. WPP (OTC: WPPGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Monday, moving down 1.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Monday, moving down 1.45%. WH Group (OTC: WHGRF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.50. The stock traded up 57.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.50. The stock traded up 57.89% on the session. Weichai Power (OTC: WEICY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.68. Shares traded up 0.54%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.68. Shares traded up 0.54%. Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.20. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $35.20. The stock was down 0.8% for the day. Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.38 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $49.38 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.23. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.23. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session. Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.96. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.96. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXIBF) shares hit $12.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.52%.

shares hit $12.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.52%. Symrise (OTC: SYIEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.74. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.74. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session. Informa (OTC: IFJPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.48 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.48 on Monday, moving up 1.37%. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares were down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.46.

shares were down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.46. Sumitomo Electric (OTC: SMTOF) shares were up 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.12 for a change of up 0.07%.

shares were up 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.12 for a change of up 0.07%. Next (OTC: NXGPF) shares were up 33.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.35.

shares were up 33.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.35. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%. Stora Enso (OTC: SEOAY) shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.21.

shares were up 1.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.21. Alfa Laval (OTC: ALFVY) shares broke to $25.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

shares broke to $25.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares set a new yearly high of $69.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $69.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Standard Life Aberdeen (OTC: SLFPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.27. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.27. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Julius Baer Gruppe (OTC: JBAXY) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.22. The stock was up 1.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.22. The stock was up 1.23% for the day. Icon (NASDAQ: ICLR) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.18 Monday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $172.18 Monday. The stock was down 0.75% for the day. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.61.

shares were down 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.61. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.21.

shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.21. Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares broke to $34.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

shares broke to $34.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.12 with a daily change of up 0.8%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.12 with a daily change of up 0.8%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $223.27 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $223.27 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%. Tim Participacoes (NYSE: TSU) shares hit $18.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%.

shares hit $18.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.59%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Monday, moving up 1.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.50 on Monday, moving up 1.28%. Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.92.

shares were up 0.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.92. Prada (OTC: PRDSY) shares hit $8.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%.

shares hit $8.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.1%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) shares hit $153.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

shares hit $153.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE: CDAY) shares hit $65.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.

shares hit $65.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%. Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.17 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.55. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.55. The stock traded down 0.21% on the session. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares set a new yearly high of $46.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $46.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.44%. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $183.46 on Monday morning, moving down 0.57%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $183.46 on Monday morning, moving down 0.57%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were down 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.52.

shares were down 0.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.52. Prysmian (OTC: PRYMY) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.18 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.18 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day. Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.36. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $44.36. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.83 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.01. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.01. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $251.35. Shares traded down 0.72%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $251.35. Shares traded down 0.72%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Monday. The stock was up 8.1% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $75.00 Monday. The stock was up 8.1% for the day. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.99 for a change of up 0.19%.

shares were up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.99 for a change of up 0.19%. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) shares were down 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.14.

shares were down 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.14. Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.68 on Monday, moving up 0.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.68 on Monday, moving up 0.43%. Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares hit a yearly high of $48.31. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.31. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session. Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.90 on Monday, moving down 1.35%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.90 on Monday, moving down 1.35%. Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) shares broke to $103.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

shares broke to $103.34 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares were up 5.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 for a change of up 5.09%.

shares were up 5.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.60 for a change of up 5.09%. Carter's (NYSE: CRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $111.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $111.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%. Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares set a new yearly high of $51.38 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $51.38 this morning. The stock was up 2.3% on the session. Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE: ELP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.07%. Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares hit a yearly high of $81.93. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $81.93. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.13. Shares traded up 0.21%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.13. Shares traded up 0.21%. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $178.80. Shares traded down 0.05%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $178.80. Shares traded down 0.05%. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.84.

shares were down 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.84. NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $77.60 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $77.60 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.86 for a change of down 0.07%.

shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.86 for a change of down 0.07%. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Monday morning, moving up 1.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Monday morning, moving up 1.97%. ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.78 Monday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $70.78 Monday. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.72. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.72. The stock traded down 0.48% on the session. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares were down 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.00.

shares were down 0.07% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.00. TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.89. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.89. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares broke to $65.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.

shares broke to $65.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $180.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $180.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Capital Power (OTC: CPXWF) shares hit a yearly high of $26.50. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.50. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares were down 3.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.56.

shares were down 3.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.56. MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.8%. WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) stock set a new 52-week high of $196.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $196.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit a yearly high of $53.05. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $53.05. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session. Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.96 with a daily change of down 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.96 with a daily change of down 0.52%. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.29.

shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.29. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.35 with a daily change of up 2.79%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.35 with a daily change of up 2.79%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.92 with a daily change of up 0.36%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $68.92 with a daily change of up 0.36%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Monday, moving up 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $13.69 on Monday, moving up 0.29%. FGL Hldgs (NYSE: FG) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45.

shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.45. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.62. Shares traded up 0.68%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $32.62. Shares traded up 0.68%. Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.76 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.76 on Monday, moving up 1.69%. Nexans (OTC: NXPRF) shares broke to $48.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $48.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.70. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares set a new yearly high of $9.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $9.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $65.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $65.65 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares set a new yearly high of $13.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.02% on the session. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ: SBCF) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.15.

shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.15. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.93 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.93 Monday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) shares hit $25.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.57%.

shares hit $25.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.57%. PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.46. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.46. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ: SASR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.18. Shares traded up 0.29%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $38.18. Shares traded up 0.29%. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.28 with a daily change of down 1.21%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $46.28 with a daily change of down 1.21%. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $50.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.54% on the session. Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.15 Monday. The stock was up 4.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.15 Monday. The stock was up 4.83% for the day. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.71. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.71. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares broke to $55.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%.

shares broke to $55.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.86%. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.75. Shares traded down 0.5%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.75. Shares traded down 0.5%. Internet Initiative Japan (OTC: IIJIY) shares broke to $13.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%.

shares broke to $13.61 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.23%. OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ: OSW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $17.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.96 with a daily change of down 1.74%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $48.96 with a daily change of down 1.74%. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.70 on Monday morning, moving down 1.09%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares broke to $11.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

shares broke to $11.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE: BTO) shares hit a yearly high of $36.48. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $36.48. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session. AquaVenture Holdings (NYSE: WAAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 24.6%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.38.

shares were up 1.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.38. First Bancshares (NASDAQ: FBMS) shares were down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.10 for a change of down 0.46%.

shares were down 0.46% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.10 for a change of down 0.46%. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares hit $14.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%.

shares hit $14.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.24%. York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $47.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day. Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Monday morning, moving up 126.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.60 on Monday morning, moving up 126.69%. Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Monday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Monday. The stock was up 3.29% for the day. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.80 Monday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.80 Monday. The stock was up 5.0% for the day. Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.55 with a daily change of up 10.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $3.55 with a daily change of up 10.59%. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE: FRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.34. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.34. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PGNX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.32. Shares traded up 10.83%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.32. Shares traded up 10.83%. Ares Commercial Real (NYSE: ACRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.21 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.21 Monday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Prothena Corp (NASDAQ: PRTA) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.87.

shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.87. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.28. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $20.28. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Nuveen Global High Income (NYSE: JGH) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.49%. Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares were up 8.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.48.

shares were up 8.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.48. Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ: CIVB) shares hit a yearly high of $23.83. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $23.83. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXQ) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.34 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.34 on Monday, moving up 0.25%. Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE: PHD) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.90. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.90. The stock was up 0.46% for the day. Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.38 Monday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $12.38 Monday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day. Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Monday morning, moving up 5.47%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.53 on Monday morning, moving up 5.47%. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%. Norwood Financial (NASDAQ: NWFL) shares broke to $39.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.38%.

shares broke to $39.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.38%. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.99 with a daily change of up 1.14%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.99 with a daily change of up 1.14%. Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ: MFNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.11 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%. Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.27 Monday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.27 Monday. The stock was up 1.79% for the day. Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.96 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.96 with a daily change of up 0.5%. Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) shares broke to $50.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.

shares broke to $50.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%. Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE: DNI) shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.18. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.09 with a daily change of down 0.94%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.09 with a daily change of down 0.94%. Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares were up 5.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.01.

shares were up 5.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.01. Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE: AGD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.39. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.39. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.96 Monday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Eagle Gwth and Inc Opps (NYSE: EGIF) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday, moving up 2.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday, moving up 2.14%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.45. The stock was up 8.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.45. The stock was up 8.25% for the day. Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX: GLU) shares set a new yearly high of $19.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) shares were up 12.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.47 for a change of up 12.36%.

shares were up 12.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.47 for a change of up 12.36%. First US Bancshares (NASDAQ: FUSB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%. Firan Technology Group (OTC: FTGFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.10 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded up 2.9%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded up 2.9%. MobileSmith (OTC: MOST) shares were up 17.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.65.

shares were up 17.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.65. Medicrea International (OTC: MRNTF) shares hit $3.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%.

shares hit $3.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%. VSB Bancorp (OTC: VSBN) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Blue Lagoon Resources (OTC: BLAGF) shares hit $1.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.0%.

shares hit $1.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.0%. NGEx Minerals (OTC: NGXXF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Monday morning, moving up 2.79%. XPhyto Therapeutics (OTC: XPHYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.74. The stock was up 3.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.74. The stock was up 3.18% for the day. Ucore Rare Metals (OTC: UURAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday. The stock was up 23.89% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.18 Monday. The stock was up 23.89% for the day. Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of down 1.84%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of down 1.84%. AltiGen Communications (OTC: ATGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.63. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.63. The stock was flat% for the day. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.70 on Monday, moving up 29.78%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $2.70 on Monday, moving up 29.78%. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.24 with a daily change of up 2.67%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.24 with a daily change of up 2.67%. Elmer Bancorp (OTC: ELMA) shares were up 9.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.10.

shares were up 9.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.10. Lithium & Boron (OTC: LBTI) shares were up 25.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.13 for a change of up 25.0%.

shares were up 25.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.13 for a change of up 25.0%. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares were up 16.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.21.

shares were up 16.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.21. TSS (OTC: TSSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Texas Mineral Resources (OTC: TMRC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.13. Shares traded up 29.07%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.13. Shares traded up 29.07%. MediaValet (OTC: VRXWF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.07 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.07 with a daily change of flat%. Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) shares were up 2.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.43 for a change of up 2.38%.

shares were up 2.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.43 for a change of up 2.38%. Eskay Mining (OTC: ESKYF) shares broke to $0.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.2%.

shares broke to $0.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.2%. RJK Explorations (OTC: RJKAF) shares broke to $0.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.

shares broke to $0.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%. Hannan Metals (OTC: HANNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 44.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 44.58%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares hit $26.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.

shares hit $26.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%. Greensmart (OTC: GREN) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Monday. The stock was up 60.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.05 Monday. The stock was up 60.0% for the day. Signature Leisure (OTC: SGLS) shares set a new yearly high of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.0001 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. Pacific Paradym Energy (OTC: PPEVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 432.0%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.