5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- QIWI, Inc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) shares surged 3.1% to $19.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.2 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $27.00.
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares increased by 0.3% to $9.30. The market cap stands at $38.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on November 26, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares increased by 0.3% to $13.28. The market cap stands at $32.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on November 20, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock fell 0.8% to $7.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $14.9 billion.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) shares decreased by 0.7% to $38.60. The market cap stands at $151.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on November 18, the current rating is at Buy.
