5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares surged 1.8% to $9.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $3.54. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
- First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock rose 1.4% to $10.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $39.99. The market cap stands at $30.0 billion.
Losers
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares fell 0.6% to $3.10 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.
