Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares surged 1.8% to $9.31 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock moved upwards by 1.7% to $3.54. The market cap seems to be at $3.4 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.50.
  • First Majestic Silver, Inc. (NYSE: AG) stock rose 1.4% to $10.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares moved upwards by 0.7% to $39.99. The market cap stands at $30.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares fell 0.6% to $3.10 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AG + AUY)

8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cramer Weighs In On Delta Air Lines, Constellation Brands And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session