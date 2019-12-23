6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $413.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $59.4 billion. The most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on December 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $400.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock surged 1.5% to $35.85. The market cap seems to be at $47.6 billion. The most recent rating by HSBC, on December 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock surged 1.5% to $2.74. The market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock increased by 1.2% to $32.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 22, is at Overweight, with a price target of $32.00.
- Pinduoduo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) shares surged 1.2% to $37.80. The market cap seems to be at $47.5 billion. The most recent rating by Macquarie, on November 22, is at Outperform, with a price target of $62.00.
Losers
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) stock decreased by 0.7% to $85.30 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 20, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $88.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.