4 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares surged 1.0% to $44.60 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on December 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $51.50.
- NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares rose 0.9% to $241.62. The market cap seems to be at $132.6 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on December 20, is at Overweight, with a price target of $270.00.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock rose 0.5% to $55.32. The market cap seems to be at $52.6 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $63.00.
Losers
- Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) shares decreased by 3.6% to $0.08 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
