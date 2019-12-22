Anonymous UK Artist Banksy Exhibits Christmas Set Telling The Story Of Palestine

The Walled Off Hotel in the Bethlehem town in the West Bank on Saturday exhibited an art set created by its owner, the anonymous U.K. artist Banksy, the BBC reported.

What Happened

The art piece named “Scar of Bethlehem” displays miniature versions of Jesus Christ, Mary, and Joseph in a manger. The setting has the Israeli West Bank barrier in the background, with an apparent star-shaped hole.

The damaged barrier features the words “love” and “paix,” the latter, a French word meaning “peace.”

Banksy, an artist, known for making strong political statements through his artwork, described it as “a modified nativity set” on Instagram.

Why It Matters

Israel justifies the wall as a security measure against Palestinian suicide attacks. Palestinians see it as an attempt at annexing their lands and Israel’s attempt at unilaterally establishing the border.

Many international organizations, including the International Court of Justice and the Red Cross, see it as a violation of human rights and international laws.

“Banksy is trying to be a voice for those that cannot speak,” the hotel’s manager, Wisam Salsa, told reporters at the event, according to the BBC.

"It is a great way to bring up the story of Bethlehem, the Christmas story, in a different way - to make people think more."