Truckstop.com Struggling With Web Issues Days Before Christmas

Truckstop.com is experiencing website issues, hitting one of the largest online load boards in the U.S. during the final shipping rush before Christmas.

The freight matching platform, which lists up to 500,000 loads per day, said as of Saturday it is "experiencing technical difficulties" and is working to resolve the issue as fast as possible.

On Sunday, the New Plymouth, Idaho-based company said the outage was affecting several services, including the Truckstop.com load board.

A separate statement from its online safety and compliance site, SaferWatch, said it, along with its phone service, were also affected.

"Our customers are our top priority and we understand that even minimal interruptions in service can have a major impact on their business," a Truckstop.com representative said in a statement to FreightWaves. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for this disruption."

The outage of Truckstop.com, one of the two biggest truck freight matching platforms in the U.S. along with DAT, comes as trucking capacity tightens into the final leg of the holiday shopping season. The U.S. Outbound Tender Reject Index (SONAR: OTRI.USA) increased over half since last week to 12.56%, the highest since January 2019, due to the final Christmas rush to stock.

The U.S. Northwest, in particular, is facing tighter supply due to severe weather disrupting road travel.

