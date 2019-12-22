Disney's 'Rise Of Skywalker' Earns $374M Worldwide Opening Weekend

The third "Star Wars" trilogy, and supposedly final episode of the nine-film series that began in 1977, debuted this weekend and brought an end to massive year for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) at the box office.

Disney said "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" earned about $374 million in worldwide tickets sales; $176 million of that total came in the United States and Canada. That $176 million ranks as the 12th-biggest opening of all time in the U.S.

Disney bought Lucasfilm, which was owned by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, for $4 billion in 2012.

In 2015, "The Force Awakens" earned $247.96 million in the U.S., while "The Last Jedi" took in $220.04 million in 2017.

A Record Year For Walt Disney Studios

Earlier this month, Disney studios crossed $10 billion at the global box office. It's the only company to have ever topped $7 billion in a year. The previous record worldwide box office take for one year was $7.6 billion, set by Disney in 2016.

Disney's stock closed most recently at $146.88 per share. Shares are up nearly 35% in 2019, giving the company a $265 billion market cap.

Photo credit: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer'